Solar News

ACC cooperates with Nanjing Fujitsu on rooftop solar project Asia Clean Capital announced a distributed rooftop solar power supply agreement with Nanjing Fujitsu Computer Electronic Information (Nanjing Fujitsu) at the Fujitsu production base located in Nanjing, Jiangsu province.
Array Technologies commissions 200MW solar tracker site in US Array Technologies, Inc. (ATI), the global leader in solar tracking solutions and services, recently celebrated the commencement of commercial operation at the Garland Solar Facility in Kern County, California.
GE to supply equipment for solar-wind hybrid project in US GE Renewable Energy has been selected to supply equipment for the new 4.6MW integrated solar-wind hybrid power generation project in Minnesota, US.
Tata Power synchronizes 15MW solar plant in Telangana, India Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), India’s largest renewable energy company and Tata Power’s wholly-owned subsidiary, announced the synchronization of 15MW solar plant at Belampally in Telangana, thereby starting its commercial operations.
AES Distributed Energy commissions 16MW solar plant in Georgia AES Distributed Energy (AES DE), a subsidiary of AES Corporation (AES), announces the commissioning of its largest solar project to-date.
JinkoSolar delivers 29.64MW of solar panels in China JinkoSolar Holding has provided 29.64MW of high efficiency solar panels to power the world largest solar canopy in Donfeng Nissan facility in Guangzhou, China.
Scatec Solar, A.K.Khan team up for solar projects in Bangladesh Scatec Solar signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the A. K. Khan & Company to co-develop several large scale solar projects in different parts of Bangladesh.
Florida Power & Light to develop 596MW of solar projects by 2018 Florida Power & Light (FPL) has unveiled plans to construct new universal solar power plants at eight locations by early 2018.
Madison Gas and Electric plans to build wind farm in US Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) announced a proposal to construct, own and operate its largest wind farm to date, advancing the company's commitment to increasing cleaner energy and to further reducing carbon dioxide emissions under its Energy 2030 framework.
Yingli to supply 50MW of solar panels in Japan Yingli Green Energy's wholly owned subsidiary, Yingli Green Energy Spain, has signed a 50.6MW solar panel supply agreement with X-ELIO, a Spanish developer and operator of utility-scale PV systems.
Abu Dhabi to commence operations of $125bn fund in May Abu Dhabi’s $125bn state owned sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company will start operation in May this year, organized into four broader investment platforms.
UK’s first battery storage system commissioned in Somerset The first major battery storage system of its kind in the UK is up and running in Somerset – storing energy provided by a 1.5MW solar park which can be used across the local electricity network.
Dominion Solar to invest $800m in Virginia Dominion Solar is investing about $800m in the US state of Virginia, with about 398MW of solar plants either being installed or under development.
GCL System signs master distribution agreement with Mexico's DMSolar GCL System Integration Technology, a subsidiary of the energy group GCL, announced the signing of a master distribution agreement with DMSolar, one of Mexico's solar distribution companies.
JLM Energy signs agreement with Soligent JLM Energy signed an agreement with Soligent Distribution, the pure-play solar distributor in the Americas.
