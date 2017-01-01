Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Oil & Gas
Power Generation
Power Distribution
Mining & Commodities
Power Generation
Solar
Solar News
Solar News

View news from other Energy sectors:
1-15 of 4042 results
ACC cooperates with Nanjing Fujitsu on rooftop solar project
Asia Clean Capital announced a distributed rooftop solar power supply agreement with Nanjing Fujitsu Computer Electronic Information (Nanjing Fujitsu) at the Fujitsu production base located in Nanjing, Jiangsu province.
Power Generation > Solar > News
Array Technologies commissions 200MW solar tracker site in US
Array Technologies, Inc. (ATI), the global leader in solar tracking solutions and services, recently celebrated the commencement of commercial operation at the Garland Solar Facility in Kern County, California.
Power Generation > Solar > News
GE to supply equipment for solar-wind hybrid project in US
By EBR Staff Writer
GE Renewable Energy has been selected to supply equipment for the new 4.6MW integrated solar-wind hybrid power generation project in Minnesota, US.
Power Generation > Solar > News
Tata Power synchronizes 15MW solar plant in Telangana, India
Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), India’s largest renewable energy company and Tata Power’s wholly-owned subsidiary, announced the synchronization of 15MW solar plant at Belampally in Telangana, thereby starting its commercial operations.
Power Generation > Solar > News
AES Distributed Energy commissions 16MW solar plant in Georgia
AES Distributed Energy (AES DE), a subsidiary of AES Corporation (AES), announces the commissioning of its largest solar project to-date.
Power Generation > Solar > News
JinkoSolar delivers 29.64MW of solar panels in China
JinkoSolar Holding has provided 29.64MW of high efficiency solar panels to power the world largest solar canopy in Donfeng Nissan facility in Guangzhou, China.
Power Generation > Solar > News
Scatec Solar, A.K.Khan team up for solar projects in Bangladesh
Scatec Solar signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the A. K. Khan & Company to co-develop several large scale solar projects in different parts of Bangladesh.
Power Generation > Solar > News
Florida Power & Light to develop 596MW of solar projects by 2018
By EBR Staff Writer
Florida Power & Light (FPL) has unveiled plans to construct new universal solar power plants at eight locations by early 2018.
Power Generation > Solar > News
Madison Gas and Electric plans to build wind farm in US
Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) announced a proposal to construct, own and operate its largest wind farm to date, advancing the company's commitment to increasing cleaner energy and to further reducing carbon dioxide emissions under its Energy 2030 framework.
Power Generation > Solar > News
Yingli to supply 50MW of solar panels in Japan
Yingli Green Energy's wholly owned subsidiary, Yingli Green Energy Spain, has signed a 50.6MW solar panel supply agreement with X-ELIO, a Spanish developer and operator of utility-scale PV systems.
Power Generation > Solar > News
Abu Dhabi to commence operations of $125bn fund in May
By EBR Staff Writer
Abu Dhabi’s $125bn state owned sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company will start operation in May this year, organized into four broader investment platforms.
Power Generation > Solar > News
UK’s first battery storage system commissioned in Somerset
The first major battery storage system of its kind in the UK is up and running in Somerset – storing energy provided by a 1.5MW solar park which can be used across the local electricity network.
Power Generation > Solar > News
Dominion Solar to invest $800m in Virginia
Dominion Solar is investing about $800m in the US state of Virginia, with about 398MW of solar plants either being installed or under development.
Power Generation > Solar > News
GCL System signs master distribution agreement with Mexico's DMSolar
GCL System Integration Technology, a subsidiary of the energy group GCL, announced the signing of a master distribution agreement with DMSolar, one of Mexico's solar distribution companies.
Power Generation > Solar > News
JLM Energy signs agreement with Soligent
JLM Energy signed an agreement with Soligent Distribution, the pure-play solar distributor in the Americas.
Power Generation > Solar > News
1-15 of 4042 results

