Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

8minutenergy completes Redwood 4 solar plant in California

Published 08 March 2018

8minutenergy Renewables has completed the construction of its 26MW Redwood 4 Solar Farm located in Kern County, California.

Project construction began in mid-September 2017, and the site was commissioned in December of the same year.

Redwood 4 is the first operational project to serve as a dedicated resource for Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E’s) Solar Choice program, providing clean energy for California residents.

PG&E’s Solar Choice program offers Northern and Central California residents and businesses the option to go solar without installing panels by purchasing their electricity from solar energy generated from projects such as this.

8minutenergy CEO and founder Martin Hermann said: “We are proud to celebrate the completion of Redwood 4, and to help deliver clean energy options to PG&E’s customers.

“8minutenergy’s heritage is in California, and we are building some of the world’s largest solar farms here. Today is another landmark achievement as we complete the final installation in our 100 MW Redwood solar cluster.”

8minutenergy president and co-founder Tom Buttgenbach said: “Redwood 4 is a testament to our rigorous greenfield development approach, and we are thrilled to have financed, constructed, and completed the project in record time.

“We thank all of our partners and team for their hard work and support to reach this milestone.”

Swinerton Renewable Energy served as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for Redwood 4. REC Group supplied the solar panels for the project, and NEXTracker provided their smart solar tracking solution.

8minutenergy’s three other projects in the 100 MW Redwood solar cluster have been operational since the end of 2015.

The projects will have a combined annual production capacity of over 200 million kilowatt hours (kWh) once complete, enough energy for more than 30,390 homes, and will reduce carbon emissions by more than 152,000 metric tons each year.

8minutenergy is maintaining their ownership of Redwood 4.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.