8minutenergy signs PPA to develop 115MW Springbok 3 solar farm in California

US-based independent solar developer 8minutenergy Renewables has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA) for the 115MW Springbok 3 solar farm in California, US.

The project will join the cluster that includes the 137MW Springbok 1 and 191MW Springbok 2 projects in the region.

The new Springbok solar facilities are expected to generate clean electricity required to serve more than 152,000 Los Angeles households.

8minutenergy said it has also negotiated the interconnection agreements for the entire cluster.

8minutenergy CEO Martin Hermann said: “We are fully committed to our project’s successes and track record: our Springbok 1 and 2 farms are fully commissioned and operating.

“The addition of Springbok 3 is further proof of our reliable business model and partnership approach.”

The PPA was signed by SCPPA on behalf of its participating member, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP).

LADWP power system engineering and technical services executive director Michael Webster said: “As with the Springbok 1 and 2 projects before it, developing the new Springbok 3 solar farm is another positive step toward creating a clean energy future for Los Angeles and meeting our renewable energy targets of 33 percent by 2020.”

8minutenergy expects the Springbok 3 project to generate 250 direct and 300 indirect jobs during construction priod.

The Springbok 1 and 2 projects have generated more than 600 direct and 800 indirect jobs during construction phase in Kern County.