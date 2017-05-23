ABB to exhibit new solar solutions at Intersolar 2017

ABB will unveil new solar solutions at Intersolar 2017 as part of its commitment to support the generation of safe, clean and sustainable power.

A number of the innovations are part of the ABB Ability portfolio of connected and software-enabled solutions that enable customers to do more and do better.

ABB will be showcasing its very latest products of inverter solutions for grid-connected and microgrid applications at this year’s Intersolar Europe from stand 210 in Hall B2.

With one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, ABB’s solar conversion technology is suitable for power ranges from small kW to multi-MW, and is backed up by a comprehensive package of communication, monitoring and control solutions, designed to maximize solar power profits and support across the entire life cycle of a project.

Giovanni Frassineti, head of ABB’s solar business, explained: “We firmly believe that solar technology should be a leading sustainable energy source for distributed power generation and building applications, driving growth in mature and developing economies.

“We are, therefore, committed to continual investment and innovation in this sector, leveraging the strong digital capabilities from across our business, as part of ABB Ability, to develop market leading PV solutions and product platforms, which we are proud to be showcasing at Intersolar Europe 2017. We look forward to meeting with our customers at InterSolar 2017 to show how our investments will support their own business growth.”

Making its first public appearance at Intersolar, is ABB’s pioneering 100 and 120 kW string inverter featuring multi-MPPT solutions for maximum plant design flexibility. The inverter will be available at the end of 2017, with a power and voltage range extension to 1500 Vdc to be released soon after. The inverter has been designed for large scale commercial and industrial PV installations, as well as for ground mounted projects.

Featuring high energy harvesting and advanced cooling credentials, the inverter has been widely tested and demonstrated outstanding performance reliablity. It requires minimal onsite interventions, reducing operating costs, as it has access to the Internet of Things via IP based communication, scalable cloud architecture and easy wireless commissioning via tablet/mobile device. Overall, it optimizes the total cost of ownership.

Joining the new string inverter, will be ABB’s latest addition to the TRIO family, the TRIO TM. This 3 MPPT version features power ratings up to 60 kW, and has been designed with enhanced flexibility in mind to maximize the ROI in large systems. Easy and fast commissioning is guaranteed with an embedded web user interface through any WLAN device. Furthermore, a Sunspec compliant Modbus protocol allows easy integration with third party monitoring and control systems.

Other products available to view from ABB include the latest addition to ABB’s single-phase inverter family, the UNO-DM-PLUS series, which represents the optimal solution for residential PV installations. It is future-proof and flexible, with a compact design for power ratings from 1.2 to 5.0 kW, enabling integration with current and future devices for smart building automation.

The presence of Plug and Play connectors and an easy commissioning routine enables simple, fast and cost-effective installation without needing to open the inverter cover, while the built-in user interface enables access to features such as advanced inverter configuration settings, dynamic feed-in control and load manager.

Also being showcased is the new, integrated microgrid solution, MGS100. Built to perform in extreme environments, it has the ability to transform lives and businesses for the better in villages that struggle to access affordable and reliable electricity.

Combining solar power and battery energy storage, MGS100 removes the reliance on costly and potentially harmful diesel generators, reducing overall operating costs and environmental impact. Encased in a single container, the MGS100 has three power ratings – 20kW, 40kW, 60kW nominal load power.

Installation is quick and easy, as it is factory tested and embedded DC and AC protections make it ready to connect. With the added benefit of remote monitoring, vital diagnostics are always available and maintenance is simple.

Visitors will also have a chance to view ABB’s PV inverter, REACT, equipped with a built-in 2 kWh battery that allows unused energy generated during the day to be stored and used when it is needed, with the ability to program up to four appliances based on the stored energy available.

Compatible with Free@Home, REACT features an integrated wi-fi port and an application for smartphones or tablets, which helps people to control and manage their energy use even when away from the home.

For utility scale power generation, on show is the 1500 Vdc PVS980 central inverter. Now available with an extended power range up to 2300 kVA, the PVS980 central inverter is optimized for cost-effective, multi-megawatt PV power plants. Featuring an innovative, low-maintenance cooling solution designed for demanding applications and harsh environments, the PVS980 reduces maintenance costs while ensuring outstanding endurance and reliability.

It also features a compact and modular design, is suitable for outdoor use and comes with a complete range of industrial data communications options, including remote control monitoring. The inverter is complemented with a compact Plug and Play solution, PVS980-MWS megawatt station, which is rated up to 4600 kVA.

Giovanni concluded: “All of our products have been designed to the highest ABB quality standards and with more than 25 years sector experience, we would welcome the opportunity to meet with customers to discuss how ABB can enable the integration of solar into smart grids and buildings, driving progress and successfully providing greener, smarter energy for all.”

Further solar product launches will come throughout 2017.

Intersolar Europe, takes place from Wednesday 31 to Friday 2 June at Messe, Munich. It is the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry and its partners, attracting more than 40,000 visitors.

Source: Company Press Release