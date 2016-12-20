Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Solar News

ACC, WISCO to build rooftop monocrystalline PV station in China

Published 20 December 2016

Asia Clean Capital (ACC) announced a 14-megawatt solar power supply agreement with WISCO Jiangbei Group (WISCO) at their WISCO Jiangbei industry park in Wuhan, Hubei province.

Under the terms of the Agreement, ACC will invest 100 percent of the system cost and will undertake the design, construction, and long-term system maintenance.

China Chang Jiang Energy Corp (“CCJEC”) will be designated as the EPC general contractor for the project.

Electricity from the solar system will be provided to WISCO Jiangbei Group at below-grid rates to ensure operational savings throughout the lifetime of the system.

In addition to monetary savings, the 14 megawatt solar system will assist in achieving sustainability goals. Over its lifetime, the system will save approximately 222,675 tons of CO2, or the equivalent of 9.51-million liters of gasoline.

“This cooperation between ACC and WISCO in Wuhan is a major highlight of ACC’s clean energy business in China,” said Thomas Lapham, CEO of ACC. “WISCO Jiangbei Group is a subsidiary of China BAOWU Steel Group, a global leader in the Iron and Steel industry, and we are excited to kick off our cooperation together with this milestone project.”

It is believed that the project will be the largest rooftop monocrystalline silicon solar PV project in Central China upon its implementation. To ensure maximum power generation, ACC will use monocrystalline silicon panels produced by Lerri Solar. The parties believe that implementing this solar project will raise sustainability awareness in the Iron and Steel industry in general—and WISCO Jiangbei Group in particular—while making significant contributions to the local environment and economy.



Source: Company Press Release

