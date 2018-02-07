Acciona and Tuto Energy begin construction on 400MWp solar project in Mexico

Acciona Energía and its joint venture partner Tuto Energy have commenced construction work on the 404MWp Puerto Libertad photovoltaic complex in Sonora, Mexico.

Located about 200km northwest of Hermosillo, Sonora, the solar project will be jointly and equally owned by both the companies.

The Puerto Libertad project, which will have a 317.5MW rated capacity, will feature 1,222,800 polycrystalline silicon panels.

The solar panels will be mounted on horizontal tracker systems, which are programmed to track the sun’s path across the sky. The plant is planned to enter service in early 2019.

Of the total output produced by the solar farm, 229MWp (180MW nominal) will be sold to Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) as part of the award made in the second long-term energy auction held in September 2016.

A further 114MWp (90MW nominal) will be sold to Tuto Energy Trading as part of a private energy purchase and sale contract signed with the consortium that owns the project. The power will be used by major Mexican industrial group.

The remaining 61MWp (47.5MW nominal) will be sold to the Mexican wholesale market.

Tuto Energy CEO Roberto Giesemann said: “The materialization of this investment strengthens the group’s strategy to consolidate itself as a key player in sustainable activities in Mexico that create economic, social and environmental value.”

Spread over an area of 2.4km, the Puerto Libertad project will have capacity to produce around 963GWh of power annually, which is enough to meet the electricity demand of 583,000 Mexican homes. The project is expected to create up to 900 jobs during the construction phase.

Acciona said that it will be responsible for the turnkey construction of the plant. It will also undertake the solar farm’s operation and maintenance for two years following which these rights will be transferred to the project joint venture.

