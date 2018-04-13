Acciona to build 265MW solar farm in Queensland, Australia

Spanish renewable energy firm Acciona Energy has been selected to build a 265MW solar energy project at Aldoga near Gladstone, Queensland, Australia.

The $500m solar project, which will be spread over an area of 1,250 hectares, will have capacity to generate clean electricity required to power up to 122,000 households.

Acciona will develop, finance, construct and operate the solar farm through a 30-year lease with the Queensland Government.

Construction on the solar farm is expected to commence in the second half of next year with commissioning scheduled in the second half of 2020.

Queensland Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said: “This invaluable project will support up to 240construction jobs and 10 ongoing jobs, and better yet, the company will adopt Buy Queensland and Gladstone Buy Local procurement policies, giving preference to local sub-contractors and manufacturers.

“As part of the lease agreements, Acciona Energy will also establish a community benefits fund of between $50,000 to $120,000 per year, representing between $1.5m to $3.6m over the 30-year lease, to be provided to local clubs, associations and community groups in the region.

“Combined with the renewable energy that will be generated, and the lease payments that will be made to the State, this project represents a major boost to the local community – economically, environmentally and socially.”

Queensland Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said that the Aldoga solar plant will be connected to the grid via Powerlink’s Larcom Creek substation.

Lynham noted that five large-scale solar projects were commissioned over the past 18 months, bringing the total operational renewable capacity in Queensland to more than 780MW.

Lynham said: “Another 23 large-scale projects, totaling 2,200MW, are currently financially committed or under construction. These projects will create almost 3600 jobs during construction and boost investment by around $4.2bn.”