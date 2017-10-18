Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

Acciona to develop 150MW solar power plants in Egypt

EBR Staff Writer Published 18 October 2017

Acciona Energía, a subsidiary of Spain-based Acciona will develop three solar photovoltaic (PV) plants with a combined capacity of 150MW (186 MW-peak) in Egypt with an investment of around $180m.

Acciona Energía will build and own the projects in a 50-50 partnership with its regional partner Swicorp (Saudi Arabia) which will be represented by its renewable energy platform named Enara Bahrain Spv Wll.

Acciona Energía says that the three identical PV plants mark its first renewables project in Egypt, which will be located in the Benban complex in the Aswan region.

Acciona Energía CEO Rafael Mateo said: “We are very pleased to increase our presence in an area with great potential in the long run for the renewable energy sector as is North Africa, working with such reputable partner as Swicorp with the support of IFC and AIIB.”

Each of the solar plant will have a capacity of 50MW with a peak capacity of 62MW and feature 190,774 polycrystalline silicon modules from China-based Jinko Solar.

The solar modules will be mounted on horizontal-axis tracking structures manufactured by STI Norland.

Construction of the power plants is likely to begin in December 2017 while their operations are planned to commence from December 2018.

The three solar plants will generate enough energy to meet the power needs of about 150,000 Egyptian homes. At the same time, they would cut down 297,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Power generated from the solar plants will be bought by the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) under a 25-year purchase and sale contract.

Swicorp executive director and Enara renewable energy platform Rabeaa Fattal said: “We are happy to see our partnership with ACCIONA materialize through these projects.

“We believe in the potential of the Region and Egypt and look forward to executing further projects in our pipeline under our successful alliance with ACCIONA.”

Image: Sishen photovoltaic plant in South Africa, ACCIONA's first property on the African continent. Photo: courtesy of Acciona Energy.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.