Acciona to invest $600m to build four renewable power projects in Chile

Spanish infrastructure group Acciona has announced its plans to build 400MW of wind and solar projects in Chile.

The firm intends to invest $600m for the construction of two new photovoltaic plants in the regions of Atacama and Antofagasta, and two wind farms in La Araucanía.

Acciona Energía South America CEO José Ignacio Escobar said: “We are undertaking major investments over this three-year period, which will considerably strengthen our presence in the thriving renewable energy sector in Chile.”

Acciona said it plans to commence construction work on the 62MWp Almeyda solar PV plant in the locality of Diego de Almagro in the region of Atacama, in early 2019.

The project will comprise solar modules with horizontal tracker technology. Work on the facility will be completed at the end of the year.

The company intends to begin the construction of the 64MWp Usya solar PV plant in Calama, Antofagasta, in the third trimester of 2019. The project will comprise solar modules mounted on fixed structures.

Power generated by the two solar farms, with are expected to cost $150m in total, will be sold to the National Mining Company of Chile (ENAMI) under a PPA signed recently.

Acciona is currently constructing the 183MW San Gabriel wind farm in the municipality of Renaico, La Araucanía. The $300m project is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2019 or in early 2020.

The Spanish infrastructure group will also build the 87MW Tolpán wind farm located close to the San Gabriel wind farm. The project, which is due to secure approval, is estimated to cost around $125m.

In Chile, the firm currently owns and operates 291MW of renewable projects including 246MWp in the El Romero Solar photovoltaic plant in the region of Atacama and the 45MW Punta Palmeras wind farm in the region of Coquimbo.

Image: A Acciona-built solar farm. Photo: courtesy of Acciona.