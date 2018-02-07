Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

Acwa Power wins rights to develop 300MW solar plant in Saudi Arabia

EBR Staff Writer Published 07 February 2018

Acwa Power has won the rights to develop the Skaka IPP PV solar project, a 300MW facility to be built with an estimated investment of SR1.13bn ($302m) in Al Jouf, Saudi Arabia.

The project was awarded by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources (REPDO) through a bidding process in which consortiums of eight local and international bidders took part.

Acwa Power also bagged a 25-year power purchase contract supporting the solar plant by bidding a price of $0.023/kWh. The new solar plant to be built in the northern part of the country is scheduled to be commissioned during 2019.

Last month, REPDO had shortlisted Acwa Power and a consortium of Japan’s Marubeni, Khaled Ahmed Juffali Energy & Utilities and Axia Power out of the eight bids submitted for the project as part of Round 1 of the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP).

Financial close on the solar project is expected to be reached by the end of this month.

The solar plant, which will be built on a site of over 6km2, will be the first project in the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP).

The plant is the first in a series of clean energy procurement as part of Saudi national renewables program that aims to produce 9.5GW of renewable energy by 2023 as a first phase. 

ACWA Power chairman Mohammad Abdullah Abunayyan said: "We are proud to have set yet another world record tariff for PV power, now at home and are humbled to be entrusted with the first utility scale renewable energy plant to be developed in the Kingdom, which will be the foundation of the visionary ambitious national program that seeks to maximize the utilization of renewable energy sources, as defined by the National Transition Plan 2020 and the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 ".

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.