Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

ADB, ISA agree to promote solar energy deployment in Asia and Pacific Region

EBR Staff Writer Published 12 March 2018

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a cooperation arrangement with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to promote solar energy deployment in Asia and the Pacific

The signatories to the arrangement were Upendra Tripathy, Interim Director General of ISA, and Bambang Susantono, ADB Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development, in the presence of India Finance Minister and ADB Governor Arun Jaitley.

“ADB’s energy policy commits $3 billion per year by 2020 for promoting clean energy, including solar energy projects in its developing member countries,” said Mr. Susantono. “We are happy to work with ISA to mobilize additional investments to meet ISA’s goals for the massive deployment of affordable solar energy.”

Both parties agreed to cooperate on knowledge sharing and developing technology roadmaps for the promotion of solar energy, develop financing instruments to support solar energy deployment, and conduct studies and consultations to explore mobilization of concessional financing through trust funds or special funds administered by ADB.

ISA, headquartered in Gurugram near New Delhi, is now a treaty-based intergovernmental organization that was established following the Paris Declaration as an alliance dedicated to the promotion of solar energy among its member countries. The ISA’s major objectives include global deployment of over 1,000 gigawatt (GW) of solar generation capacity and mobilization of investment of over $1 trillion into solar energy by 2030.

India has set an ambitious target of installing 175 GW of renewable energy, including 100 GW from solar by 2020 as announced by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the joint launch of the ISA with then-French President Francois Hollande on 30 November 2015.

ADB, based in Manila, is dedicated to reducing poverty in Asia and the Pacific through inclusive economic growth, environmentally sustainable growth, and regional integration. Established in 1966, it is owned by 67 members—48 from the region.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.