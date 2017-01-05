AES, ImMODO start construction of solar PV projects in California

AES Distributed, a subsidiary of AES Corporation (AES), and ImMODO Energy Services (ImMODO) have commenced construction of a portfolio of four solar PV projects totaling 11.3MW DC in California, US.

The firms also commissioned the 2MW Lemoore 1 solar PV project in the city of Lemoore, California.

“We are excited to be contributing to PG&E’s Solar Choice program and helping to provide sustainable, reliable energy solutions to California residents and businesses,” said Andrew Brentan, Business Development Manager at AES Distributed Energy. “Our partnership with ImMODO to develop and construct this portfolio of solar PV projects underscores AES’ efforts to expand its renewable energy footprint in California.”

AES DE and ImMODO will construct the four projects in the three cities of Delano (1.4 MW), Manteca (1.3 MW) and Bakersfield (7.1 MW and 1.5 MW). The projects are expected to be complete by August of 2017. AES DE is the long-term owner and operator of the portfolio while ImMODO will provide design, engineering, procurement and construction services as well as operations and maintenance services.

AES DE is a party to 20-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) to provide energy for PG&E’s Solar Choice program. The program offers Northern and Central California residents and businesses the option to go solar without needing to install panels by purchasing their electricity from solar energy generated from these projects.

“We are pleased to be working together with the dedicated team at AES DE to support economic development and provide clean cheap energy in the state of California,” said Jonathan Rappe, Senior Vice President of ImMODO.

