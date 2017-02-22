AES Distributed Energy commissions 16MW solar plant in Georgia

AES Distributed Energy (AES DE), a subsidiary of AES Corporation (AES), announces the commissioning of its largest solar project to-date.

The Rincon solar array is a 16 megawatt (MWac) solar photovoltaic (PV) project owned and operated by AES DE.

Interconnected to Georgia Power Company’s transmission grid, the solar array will produce an average of 32,000 MW hours annually, powering the equivalent of 2,820 homes. The 287 acre solar array is located on the site of an old timber farm near Rincon, Georgia within Effingham County. AES DE partnered with the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority to promote local job creation and community investment.

“We are pleased to commission a utility-scale solar project that meets the technical standards of Southern Company transmission while providing clean energy to Georgia Power and local economic development for the region,” said Woody Rubin, President of AES DE.

Energy from the Rincon array will be sold to Georgia Power under the terms of a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) awarded through Georgia Power’s Advanced Solar Initiative (GPASI) program. GPASI was primarily created to spur economic growth within the solar community in Georgia by providing opportunities for solar developers to bring large PV solar arrays to market while avoiding upward rate pressure and reliability impacts to Georgia Power customers.

“Georgia Power is pleased to see yet another solar farm in the state as part of our Advanced Solar Initiative. Here in Georgia, through a constructive regulatory approach and strong working relationships with solar developers and community leaders, one of the fastest growing and most competitive solar markets in the nation is bringing more solar to customers, without putting upward pressure on rates,” Ervan Hancock, Renewable Implementation Manager, Georgia Power.

Gregory Electric provided engineering, procurement and construction services to the project.

Source: Company Press Release