Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

APR Energy extends contract on 102MW Myanmar plant

Published 22 December 2016

APR Energy announced that its 102MW project in Myanmar has been extended into the fourth quarter of 2017.

The original contract for the plant, signed in February 2014, was the first agreement between a U.S.-based company and the government of Myanmar for power generation since the lifting of sanctions.

The Kyaukse power plant is located south of Mandalay, the second-largest city in a country with a national electrification rate of approximately 30 percent. The turnkey facility was installed in just 90 days and is one of the largest thermal plants in the country, providing enough power to serve more than 6 million people.

"We are excited by the continued opportunity to help power development of one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economies, and we have found our experience in Myanmar to be extremely fulfilling," said John Campion, Executive Chairman. "We have been fortunate to have exceptional business partners in the Electric Power Generation Enterprise and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi's national government. They have a clear vision for economic growth, and we are proud to play a significant role in their ambitious plan to bring power to rural parts of the country and achieve national electrification by 2030."

APR Energy's Kyaukse plant has been in operation since April 2014 and runs on Myanmar's indigenous natural gas. The plant was expanded by 20MW in the first quarter of 2015 to help meet the country's growing power needs.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.