APR Energy extends contract on 102MW Myanmar plant

APR Energy announced that its 102MW project in Myanmar has been extended into the fourth quarter of 2017.

The original contract for the plant, signed in February 2014, was the first agreement between a U.S.-based company and the government of Myanmar for power generation since the lifting of sanctions.

The Kyaukse power plant is located south of Mandalay, the second-largest city in a country with a national electrification rate of approximately 30 percent. The turnkey facility was installed in just 90 days and is one of the largest thermal plants in the country, providing enough power to serve more than 6 million people.

"We are excited by the continued opportunity to help power development of one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economies, and we have found our experience in Myanmar to be extremely fulfilling," said John Campion, Executive Chairman. "We have been fortunate to have exceptional business partners in the Electric Power Generation Enterprise and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi's national government. They have a clear vision for economic growth, and we are proud to play a significant role in their ambitious plan to bring power to rural parts of the country and achieve national electrification by 2030."

APR Energy's Kyaukse plant has been in operation since April 2014 and runs on Myanmar's indigenous natural gas. The plant was expanded by 20MW in the first quarter of 2015 to help meet the country's growing power needs.

