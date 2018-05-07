Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Solar News

Arctech Solar, Europower to partner on solar tracking systems in Turkey

Published 07 May 2018

Arctech Solar has entered into partnership with Turkey PV manufacturer Europower for the production, solution design, operation and maintenance of solar tracking systems in Turkey.

Under the agreement signed between the two parties, Arctech Solar and Europower will launch the cobranding product "EuroSuntracker Powered by Arctech Solar" - which is to say, Arctech together with Europower will bring the innovative, reliable solar tracking system to investors in the Turkey PV market, which comes under Domestic Content Requirement (DCR), a part of the mandate that solar equipment be sourced locally.

Europower president Behic Harmanli said: "We are now working with Arctech Solar as our exclusive partner because of their innovative technology, excellent quality and rich project experience in PV solar industry.

"We are confident that this cooperation will bring both of us opportunities and favorable conditions in Turkey PV market."

Arctech Solar international business president Guy Rong said: "Turkey is a very important market for us, the cooperation with Europower marked the successful entry of Arctech Solar into Turkey PV market. We will bring state-of-art tracker products to the market and work closely with Europower to deliver more values to the local solar projects."

Source: Company Press Release.

