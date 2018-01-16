Astronergy wins EPC contract for Egyptian solar project

Astronergy, a subsidiary of Chint group, has bagged a new contract to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to a 165MW(DC) solar project in Egypt.

Astronergy will undertake the technology, design, engineering, procurement and construction work for the whole project.

NERA initiated the FIT program in 2014 to promote the implementation of solar power plants. The 165MW project consist of 3 minor projects which are located 40KM north of Aswan. All the electricity generated by the projects will be acquired by EETC, the national utility company of Egypt.

Closing the deal sets new milestones for Astronergy in the "Belt and Road" area. Along with module sales and projects investment, Astronergy's EPC ability is widely recognized by customers.

Astronergy CEO Dr. Lu, Chuan said: "The full coverage in the electrical industry from CHINT Group and the international teamwork in which the members are from China, India and Germany were key factors to win the contract. We believe that the successful implementation of the project will be in the future for CHINT to continue expanding.”

Source: Company Press Release