Avaada Power to invest $1.55bn in Indian solar projects

Avaada Power has pledged to invest INR10,000crore ($1.55bn) to develop 1.6GW of new solar generation capacity in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

In this regard, the renewable energy developer has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government during the Investors Summit 2018 to set up new solar power plants.

Avaada Power will develop its solar plants in the districts of Mirzapur, Gorakhpur, Badaun and Bundelkhand. Construction part of the new solar projects is expected to create about 3,700 jobs.

Avaada Group chairman Vineet Mittal said: “This MoU will enable UP to be the front runner in achieving Prime Minister’s vision of 100 GW of solar energy by 2022.

“The company is committed to providing affordable, clean and abundant power for the country and will continue to focus on innovative green technologies.”

Avaada Power hasn’t revealed the number of solar farms it will build in this connection and their capacities and exact locations.

However, the new solar projects of Avaada Power are expected to help the Indian state in achieving its annual target of 2GW production capacity of solar energy.

Avaada Power has estimated the new solar projects to meet the power consumption needs of more than seven million homes, while offsetting about 25,79,820 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh’s installed capacity of solar energy stands at 569.35MW. The state, owing to its location in a high solar irradiation zone, has a potential to reach 22.8GW, as per various reports in the Indian media.

Mittal added: “We are geared up to support UP’s mission of utilising the potential of the sun to power its development needs sustainably. We are working aggressively to help catapult the state on the clean energy trajectory.”

Currently, Avaada Power has a portfolio of over 1GW made up of solar, wind, roof top and off grid generation.

Image: Avaada Power plans to develop 1.6GW solar projects in Uttar Pradesh state. Photo: courtesy of RK008/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.