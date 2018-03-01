Avaada Power to invest $536m in 500MW solar projects in Andhra Pradesh

Avaada Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh to develop 500MW new solar power in the south Indian state with an investment of Rs35bn ($536m).

The new solar power projects are expected to help the state meet the power consumption needs of more than 2.4 million homes.

Besides, it will help the Andhra Pradesh government reach its target of 18GW of renewable energy generation by 2021-22 and offset nearly 8,32,200 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Avaada Power expects to create 1,200 new jobs through the new solar projects in Andhra Pradesh.

Avaada Power chairman Vineet Mittal was quoted by The Economic Times, as saying: "Our business strategies are interwoven with the government's mission of promoting renewable energy in the country. We are making significant investments in innovative clean energy solutions with a focus on solar and wind energy sectors.”

Last month, Avaada Power announced an investment of INR100bn ($1.55bn) to develop 1.6GW of new solar projects in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The company had inked a MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government to set up new solar power projects in the Mirzapur, Gorakhpur, Bundelkhand and Badaun districts. Construction of the new solar plants in Uttar Pradesh is expected to involve 3,700 new roles.

Avaada Power said that the solar projects will be able to cover the electricity needs of over seven million homes in the state, while cutting down nearly 25,79,820 tonnes of carbon emissions during each year of their operations.

Mittal said: "We have set a target of achieving 5,000 MW capacity in the next four years. We aim to invest Rs 25,000 crore and we have embarked on a journey towards generating sustainable energy not just in India but across Asian and African countries.”

Currently, Avaada Power has a portfolio of over 1GW made up of solar, wind, roof top and off grid generation.

Image: Avaada Power plans to develop 500MW solar projects in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. Photo: courtesy of RK008/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.