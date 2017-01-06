Azure Power commissions 150MW solar power plant in Punjab, India

Indian solar energy company Azure Power has commissioned a 150MW solar power plant in Punjab, India.

The plant is touted to be the largest solar project in northern India. It comprises three solar power projects each having a capacity of 50MW.

According to Azure Power, the 713-acre solar power project was commissioned ahead of its schedule. It will help in providing clean energy in the surrounding areas besides opening up around 1,000 jobs in the region.

Azure Power founder and CEO Inderpreet Wadhwa said: “Our ability to complete projects ahead of schedule and at scale is a testament to our efficiency and reliability as a trusted solar power producer.

"We continue to demonstrate our strong project development, engineering, and execution capabilities and are delighted to make this contribution towards realization of our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s commitment towards clean and green energy, through solar power generation.”

Azure Power had secured a power purchase implementation agreement with Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) with the weighted average tariff being INR5.63 ($0.85) per kWh.

The solar energy company has agreed to supply the power generated from the plant to Punjab State Power Corporation for a period of 25 years.

Azure Power currently has a total solar energy portfolio of 225MW in Punjab having started off with the 2MW Awan project in 2009.

Last month, the company bagged a 50MW solar power project in an auction held by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for whom it will supply power for 25 years. The project will be built in the Ananthapuramu Solar Park in Andhra Pradesh state.

In the same state, last month, Azure Power commenced construction of its 100MW solar power plant.