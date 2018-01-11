BayWa commissions new solar farm in France

BayWa r.e. has commissioned the Lacs Medocains solar farm with a total capacity of 41MWp near Bordeaux in France.

The plant has a total capacity of around 41 MWp, enabling it to supply around 20,000 households with green power.

BayWa r.e. is planning to secure long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with terms of up to 20 years for the project.

“Thanks to our project management expertise and BayWa r.e.'s own system design, we were able to complete the project on schedule, despite the very limited timeline for construction imposed by the environmental prescription and the commissioning deadline,” says Benedikt Ortmann, Managing Director at BayWa r.e. Solar Projects GmbH. “Next to providing a reliable source of green energy, we are pleased to announce that we will implement an educational and environmental programme on site."

Following the completion of the project, a nature trail is being implemented on the premises. This trail will not only provide information on the plant and the flora and fauna in the area but also on solar energy and its benefits in general. In addition to visitors from the region, the path will also be intended for use by local school classes – this offer will be supported financially by BayWa r.e.

The completion and operation of this project is in line with the French government’s goals to significantly increase renewable energy generation in respect of the environment. In addition to an ecological management plan of the solar plant involving a shepherd and a herd of sheep, various long-term measures are implemented on the project site and in the local area for the preservation of the environment.

Source: Company Press Release