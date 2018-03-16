Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Solar News

BayWa to enter solar business in Netherlands by acquiring 2GW pipeline projects

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 March 2018

German agriculture and energy company BayWa will enter into Dutch solar market by acquiring 70% stake in solar projects totaling 2GW from a consortium of GroenLeven Group.

BayWa will acquire the assets through its subsidiary BayWa re, which offers consulting services and develops, implements and manages projects in the area of renewable energy.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval from anti-trust authorities. Through a joint venture with BayWa re, the consortium will retain the remaining 30% stake in the pipeline.

BayWa CEO Klaus Josef Lutz said: "The Netherlands is an attractive and evolving market for the development of solar installations. The country has established and workable feed-in regulations, and renewable energy generation is yet to realise its full potential.

 The company said that renewable energy assets are an attractive acquisition for investors and the company continues to manage such assets technically and commercially.  

BayWa re is involved in grouping together activities of the solar energy, wind energy, bioenergy and energy trading business units. 

Founded in 2012, GroenLeven has become a major player in the development, realization and operation of large-scale solar roofs and solar parks across the country.

BayWa board of management member responsible for energy Matthias Taft said: “We are extremely pleased to team up with GroenLeven. “Sharing the same commitment and passion for advancing renewable energy within Europe, GroenLeven is a perfect fit for us.

“BayWa re will support delivery, finance and sales for GroenLeven’s project pipeline and together we will increase our market position as the leading constructor and operator of photovoltaic power in the Netherlands within the coming years.”

Earlier this year, BayWa re acquired the photovoltaic maintenance business of Sybac Solar in Germany.

