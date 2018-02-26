Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

B.Grimm Power secures ADB loan for ASEAN renewable energy project

EBR Staff Writer Published 26 February 2018

Thai power producer B.Grimm Power has secured a loan of $235m from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for developing and boosting renewable energy capacity in Southeast Asian countries.

The financing will help B.Grimm Power to execute its Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Distributed Power Project, which is aimed at expanding renewable and distributed electricity generation into new markets like Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

According to ADB, the project will see execution and operation of distributed and utility-scale solar, wind, gas-fired power, biomass, waste-to-energy, energy storage, and associated infrastructure in ASEAN members.

ADB private sector operation’s department director general Michael Barrow said: “The development of renewable energy in Southeast Asia is critical to meet its energy needs and B.Grimm Power is at the forefront of the region’s fast growing alternative energy sector.

“ADB is proud to once again partner with B.Grimm Power as it continues its expansion strategy in ASEAN member countries.”

ADB has been a stakeholder in B.Grimm Power after making a B1.96bn ($57.7m) equity investment in B.Grimm Power as part of the latter’s initial public offering in July 2017.

Currently, B.Grimm Power has a total capacity of close to 1.8GW.

The Thai energy company has 13 operating gas-fired plants and four plants either in development or construction stages.

B.Grimm, has also entered into the renewable energy sector of late, and has 15 solar power plants and two hydro power projects in its portfolio.

Through the ASEAN Distributed Power Project, the aggregate distributed power generation capacity of B.Grimm Power is likely to grow by more than 50% to 2.5GW by 2022. Its renewable energy share, on the other hand, in the portfolio will move up from 10% to 30%.

Recently, B.Grimm Power’s Amata B Grimm Power (Rayong) 1 and 2 co-generation combined-cycle plants in Thailand, with a combined capacity of 246MW were commissioned, reported The Nation.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.