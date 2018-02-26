B.Grimm Power secures ADB loan for ASEAN renewable energy project

Thai power producer B.Grimm Power has secured a loan of $235m from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for developing and boosting renewable energy capacity in Southeast Asian countries.

The financing will help B.Grimm Power to execute its Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Distributed Power Project, which is aimed at expanding renewable and distributed electricity generation into new markets like Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

According to ADB, the project will see execution and operation of distributed and utility-scale solar, wind, gas-fired power, biomass, waste-to-energy, energy storage, and associated infrastructure in ASEAN members.

ADB private sector operation’s department director general Michael Barrow said: “The development of renewable energy in Southeast Asia is critical to meet its energy needs and B.Grimm Power is at the forefront of the region’s fast growing alternative energy sector.

“ADB is proud to once again partner with B.Grimm Power as it continues its expansion strategy in ASEAN member countries.”

ADB has been a stakeholder in B.Grimm Power after making a B1.96bn ($57.7m) equity investment in B.Grimm Power as part of the latter’s initial public offering in July 2017.

Currently, B.Grimm Power has a total capacity of close to 1.8GW.

The Thai energy company has 13 operating gas-fired plants and four plants either in development or construction stages.

B.Grimm, has also entered into the renewable energy sector of late, and has 15 solar power plants and two hydro power projects in its portfolio.

Through the ASEAN Distributed Power Project, the aggregate distributed power generation capacity of B.Grimm Power is likely to grow by more than 50% to 2.5GW by 2022. Its renewable energy share, on the other hand, in the portfolio will move up from 10% to 30%.

Recently, B.Grimm Power’s Amata B Grimm Power (Rayong) 1 and 2 co-generation combined-cycle plants in Thailand, with a combined capacity of 246MW were commissioned, reported The Nation.