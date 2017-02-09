Blue Solar, Conergy complete new solar project in Thailand

Global solar downstream company Conergy and Blue Solar, a local solar power firm, announce the completion of a new 5MWp solar power plant in Samut Sakhon, Thailand.

To date, Conergy has supported the development of more than a dozen solar farms in Thailand.

This new project is one of the two solar-farm projects that Blue Solar recently won under the Agricultural Cooperatives and Governmental Agency Program initiated by the Energy Regulatory Commission. Under the program, the solar farms will be built on land provided by the government and agricultural cooperatives with an installed capacity of 5 MW or less.

“Blue Solar’s outlook for solar PV continues to be positive. Driven by the Agricultural Cooperatives and Governmental Agency Program, we believe that the solar power market in Thailand will continue to grow at a reasonable rate,” said Visait Hansaward, Managing Director of Blue Solar Co., Ltd. “With a dedicated partner like Conergy, we have been able to utilize their expertise and experience in Thailand and the region to develop an efficient and cost effective solar project. We are excited about this opportunity and appreciate Conergy’s support for the successful deployment of this project.”

Conergy was responsible for the overall planning, engineering, design as well as the component supply for the power plant and collaborated with local partners for the on-ground construction.

“Thailand continues to provide great opportunities for Conergy and achieving COD for the Blue Solar project in December underlines our ability to harvest these opportunities. This project highlights our particular strengths in Thailand and APAC in general to provide solutions and services to address the solar requirements of energy investors in a challenging environment. An ambitious procurement & construction timeline of less than three months and difficult weather conditions were exceptionally well managed and the COD requirement of the client was met as initially planned. We have been fortunate to have a committed partner in Blue Solar and a strong Conergy Thailand team that acted as true partners in delivering this high quality project,” said Hendrik R. Bohne, Conergy’s APAC Head of EPC.

“With this additional solar capacity now connected to the grid, we hope that the Blue Solar project will help propel the Thai government’s Agricultural Cooperatives program. Conergy has been active in Thailand for almost a decade, delivering optimized and cost-effective commercial solar solutions that respond to the local market’s requirements. We look forward to serving our Thai customers’ needs well into the future as demand for clean energy continues to grow,” added Conergy’s President for APAC, Alexander Lenz.

The 5-MWp plant is located on a 90,865 square meter property and is equipped with 15,860 (315 Wp) modules, Sigma II mounting systems and 8 central inverters. This ground-mounted installation project in the Samut Sakhon district is currently generating 7,442 MWh of clean electricity per year and saves approximately 4,600 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Thailand’s renewable energy market is the most established in Southeast Asia. With the new targets set by the National Energy Policy Council (NEPC), Thailand aims to triple its installed solar PV capacity of 2,021 MW in 2015 to 6,000 MW by 2036.

Conergy has built more than 132 MWp of solar electricity capacity across Thailand in key locations such as Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Suphanburi and Kanchanaburi, and has executed solar plants in partnership with leading Thai companies such as B. Grimm, Symbior, CK Power, Siam Solar Energy 1, Yanhee Solar and Ratchaburi Electricity.

