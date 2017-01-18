Canadian Solar commissions two solar power plants in Japan

Canadian Solar has started commercial operations of two solar photovoltaic (PV) power plants, with a combinde capacity of 12.7MWp, in Japan.

The two plants include the 10.2 MWp Aomori Solar Power Plant in Rokunohe Town, Aomori Prefecture and the 2.5 MWp Saitama Minano Power Plant in Minano Town, Saitama Prefecture.

"We are pleased to announce the successful grid connection of two additional solar power plants in Japan, which brings our total portfolio of operating plants in Japan to 58.51MWp," commented Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar Inc., "This represents another milestone for our energy business strategy, and we look forward to continuing to deliver additional solar projects as we build out our portfolio of high value operating solar energy plants in Japan."

The 10.2 MWp Aomori Solar Power Plant, powered by 39,248 Canadian Solar CS6P-P modules, achieved commercial operation on December 27, 2016. Each year, the plant generates around 11,695 MWh electricity, which will be purchased by Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. under a 20 year feed-in-tariff contract at the rate of 36.00 yen (USD0.31) per kWh.

The 2.5 MWp Saitama Minano Power Plant used 9,240 Canadian Solar CS6P-P modules and reached commercial operation on December 22, 2016. The electricity generated from the plant, approximately 2,978 MWh annually, will be purchased by Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. under a 20 year feed-in-tariff contract at the rate of 32.00 yen (USD0.27) per kWh.

Source: Company Press Release