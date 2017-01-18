Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

Canadian Solar commissions two solar power plants in Japan

Published 18 January 2017

Canadian Solar has started commercial operations of two solar photovoltaic (PV) power plants, with a combinde capacity of 12.7MWp, in Japan.

The two plants include the 10.2 MWp Aomori Solar Power Plant in Rokunohe Town, Aomori Prefecture and the 2.5 MWp Saitama Minano Power Plant in Minano Town, Saitama Prefecture.

"We are pleased to announce the successful grid connection of two additional solar power plants in Japan, which brings our total portfolio of operating plants in Japan to 58.51MWp," commented Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar Inc., "This represents another milestone for our energy business strategy, and we look forward to continuing to deliver additional solar projects as we build out our portfolio of high value operating solar energy plants in Japan."

The 10.2 MWp Aomori Solar Power Plant, powered by 39,248 Canadian Solar CS6P-P modules, achieved commercial operation on December 27, 2016. Each year, the plant generates around 11,695 MWh electricity, which will be purchased by Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. under a 20 year feed-in-tariff contract at the rate of 36.00 yen (USD0.31) per kWh.

The 2.5 MWp Saitama Minano Power Plant used 9,240 Canadian Solar CS6P-P modules and reached commercial operation on December 22, 2016. The electricity generated from the plant, approximately 2,978 MWh annually, will be purchased by Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. under a 20 year feed-in-tariff contract at the rate of 32.00 yen (USD0.27) per kWh.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.