CECEP Solar to supply modules for Chennai 35MW solar plant in India

CECEP Solar Energy Technology (Zhenjiang) has secured an order to supply solar modules for the Chennai 35MW centralized power plant in India.

The Project is a government project developed by one of the ten major developers in India and is planned to finish grid connection in March 2018.

The cooperation achieved this time not only gets the overseas business of CECEP Solar off to a flying start in 2018, but also demonstrates the recognition of the high quality of products manufactured by CECEP Solar from Indian customer.

The module supplied for the Project is CECEP Full Power Series 325W common module featuring high efficiency and quality and its particularly excellent pressure bearing performance and responsiveness to weak sunlight make it the first choice in terms of modules required by a ground-mounted centralized power plant.

The high quality of such modules manufactured by CECEP Solar comes from strict quality assurance in each and every process. Qualification and production capacity of CECEP Solar firstly passed the strict screening by ECP.

Then, these modules were manufactured under rigid supervision of a professional third party and passed the professional inspection by the developer before shipment. Finally, such modules successfully went through the final inspection of the customer and were shipped to Chennai, India.

More importantly, the high quality of CECEP Solar's product is reflected onto customer-centered services.

Specifically, the modules for the Project are divided based on 0.1 Imp when they are packaged, so as to make sure that they are shipped with identical power and current and then maximize generation benefits of the power plant.

Source: Company Press Release