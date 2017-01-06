Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

China plans to invest $362bn to boost renewable sector by 2020

EBR Staff Writer Published 06 January 2017

China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) is planning to invest CNY2.5 trillion ($362.1bn) to boost the country's renewable energy sector by the end of the decade.

The investment plan, which is a part of the country’s 13th five-year renewable energy plan, comes as China intends to shift its focus from coal power towards renewable fuels.

The investment will result in installation of renewable projects including wind, hydro, solar and nuclear power which would account for about half of new electricity generation by 2020.

According to the plan, the country is expected to commit about $72bn annually for the projects, creating over 13 million jobs, reported Reuters.

The industry body has prepared five special development plans for each of the hydropower, wind, solar, biomass and geothermal energy sectors.

NEA plans to install 42.5GW of renewable power projects annually, reported SeeNews Renewables.

The agency expects the investment to result in non-fossil fuels occupying around 15% share in the country’s power mix in 2020.

In December 2016, the country's economic planner National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced its five-year plan, which involved funding commitment of CNY1 trillion ($144.8bn) to boost its installed solar capacity.

As part of this plan, NDRC intended to invest about CNY700bn ($101.3bn) for wind farms and CNY500bn ($72.4bn) to hydro power projects.

The China’s 2016-2020 renewable energy plan is expected to help in offsetting 1.4 billion tons of CO2 emissions.

Image: China plans to shift its focus from coal power towards renewable energy generation. Photo: courtesy of Naypong/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Hydro
Power Generation> Solar
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Hydro
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.