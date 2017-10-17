Dominion seeks bids for 300MW solar and onshore wind power in Virginia

Dominion Energy Virginia has invited bids for nearly 300MW of new solar and onshore wind generation in Virginia for projects ranging from 10 to 150MW capacities.

In this regard, the electric utility has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for new solar and onshore wind power plants. The facilities should be located within the state and interconnected to the Dominion Energy’s transmission and/or distribution system.

Bids can be for energy, capacity and environmental attributes like Renewable Energy Certificates, stated Dominion Energy Virginia.

Further, it stated that the proposals from interested parties can be for power purchase agreements and/or the purchase of development projects.

Dominion Energy Virginia revealed that the projects need to be commercially operated in 2019 or 2020, while also outlining the price and non-price evaluation criteria in the RFP.

The utility says that interested parties can send their notices of intent to bid and confidentiality agreements by 27 October. Final proposals for the new solar and onshore wind projects are due on 1 December, stated the Virginia electric utility.

Dominion Energy Virginia is the subsidiary of Dominion Energy which supplies power to nearly 2.5 million homes and businesses in the states of Virginia and North Carolina. Dominion Energy has a portfolio of about 25.7MW of generation.

Last month, the company citing a new study by Chmura Economics & Analytics, said that its proposed pumped hydroelectric storage power station in Southwest Virginia will generate nearly $576m in economic benefits to the region.

The hydroelectric power station is expected to be built with an investment of $2bn and create over 2,000 jobs during its 10-year construction phase as per the study.

Image: Dominion Energy is looking for bids for 300MW solar and wind power in Virginia. Photo: courtesy of start08/Freedigitalphotos.net.