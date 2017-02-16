Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

Dominion Solar to invest $800m in Virginia

Published 16 February 2017

Dominion Solar is investing about $800m in the US state of Virginia, with about 398MW of solar plants either being installed or under development.

The electricity produced from these solar plants will be enough to meet energy needs of about 100,000 US households.

Dominion Solar says that the plants are being built at little or no cost to most consumers with the construction costs being borne by specific contractual customers such as large businesses and government.

Large businesses and government customers including the Virginia state and the University of Virginia, have signed long-term contracts with Dominion.

Apart from building utility-scale solar plants, Dominion, under its Solar Partnership Program has placed solar panels on leased rooftops and grounds of government and business properties throughout its service area in the state.

Ten of these facilities have been installed at sites including Canon in Gloucester, Old Dominion University in Norfolk and Capital One in Chester.

According to the Virginia-based solar company, in 2015, it had pledged to develop 400MW of large-scale solar generation facilities in the state and put them in service by 2020.

Dominion Energy Power Generation CEO Paul Koonce said: "Our company has made a major commitment to develop significant blocks of solar generation to meet customers' energy needs going forward.

"Our goal is to have a balanced generating portfolio that is highly reliable, cost effective and environmentally responsible. The cost of energy powered by the sun is coming down and we are working hard to develop projects in new and economical ways for our customers."

Koonce said: "We are well ahead of schedule on the solar expansion and what we have added so far will have a very minimal impact on the price of electricity for the 2.5 million regulated customers we serve in Virginia."

Image: Dominion Solar invests about $800m in Virginia, US. Photo: Courtesy of Dominion Solar.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.