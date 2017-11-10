Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Solar News

DP Energy selects contractors for $600m hybrid renewable power station in Australia

Published 10 November 2017

Denmark's Vestas and Australian engineering group Downer have been selected by renewable energy firm DP Energy for the development of Stage 1 of the Port Augusta Renewable Energy Park.

The Port Augusta Renewable Energy Park, which is planned to be constructed in two stages, is expected to be the Australia’s largest hybrid renewable power station upon completion.

Under the stage 1 of Port Augusta Renewable Energy Park involves construction of 375MW facility, comprising around 220MW of wind power and 150MW of solar power.

The second stage includes installation of additional 300MW solar capacity as well as 400MW of battery storage capacity.

DP Energy expects the project, which would create 250 jobs during the construction phase, to cost approximately $600m.

DP Energy CEO Simon De Pietro said “A critically important component of our power station is the thermal wind generation capacity. The wind farm will be producing at maximum strength at the peak of local electricity demand.

“This will be further complemented by high levels of solar power generation. Matching supply with demand ensures maximum efficiency and reliability.”

DP Energy will connect the power station to the national electricity network through the nearby Davenport substation.

The project is expected to produce 1,000GWh annually which is enough to power 200,000 South Australian households. It will also reduce CO2 emissions of approximately 470,000 metric tons.

Vestas will be responsible for the supply of wind turbines for the first phase of the development while Downer will supply solar energy components.

Additional, Vestas will provide the control system which will integrate the energy production of the solar and wind energy components.

DP Energy business development manager Catherine Way said: “Renewable energy projects have become mainstream now, with prices cheaper than new build gas and coal stations helped by lower operating costs as the resources are free.

“When the facility is fully complete the end result has the potential to be a game changer for energy production and provision in Australia.”

Construction on the project is scheduled to start in the second quarter of next year.

