EDF commissions first phase of 800MW DEWA III solar project in UAE

French energy group EDF Energies Nouvelles, Masdar and the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) have commissioned the 200MW first phase of the 800MW DEWA III solar power plant in UAE.

The DEWA III project, which had been awarded competitive price of $0.299/kWh for the solar power generation, is being developed in three phase.

EDF said that the second and third phases of the solar power project each with 300MW capacity are scheduled to be commissioned in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

DEWA III is the third phase of one of the $14bn Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park, which is planned to have 5GW capacity.

Expected to create more than 1,000 jobs during development phase, the solar park will help in reducing CO2 emissions by up to 6.5 million tons annually once it reach fully operational capacity in 2030.

EDF chairman and CEO Jean-Bernard Lévy said: “Dewa III exemplifies the EDF Group’s ability to execute large-scale solar projects, whilst contributing to the ambitions of the Group’s CAP 2030 strategy: doubling its renewable capacities and tripling its international business outside of Europe by 2030.”

DEWA CEO and managing director Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the IPP model, and is instrumental to the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.”

Electricity produced from the solar facility will be used for powering Dubai’s World Expo in 2020, according to Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park, which is claimed to be the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the IPP model, is expected to contribute to the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

The strategy aims to produce 75% of its energy requirements from renewable sources by 2050.

Image: Officials during the inauguration of 200MW first phase of DEWA III solar project in UAE. Photo: courtesy of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.