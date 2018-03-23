Elektrownie to manage trading of ReneSola’s 35MW solar portfolio in Poland

Elektrownie Next has agreed to manage trading of 35MW of power generated by new photovoltaic installations in Poland belonging to ReneSola, a producer and distributer of solar technology.

Elektrownie Next is a part of Next Kraftwerke, one of the largest Virtual Power Plants in Europe, and specializes in short-term trading of renewable energies.

Elektrownie Next buys ReneSola’s PV power and assumes responsibility of portfolio management, balancing group management, PV asset schedule management, and forecasting.

Elektrownie Next business development manager Artur Lagodzinski said: “We are happy that our years of experience will now be put to use at ReneSola in Poland.

“This is the second time premiums have been awarded since the introduction of the new auctioning system.

“Among all winners in the auction system, the PV installations of ReneSola belong to the first PV installations which were awarded. That is an important step toward more renewable energy in Poland.”

New support measures for renewable energies have been in place since 2016. To benefit, renewable energy producers must bid an auction price. If they are awarded the premium, compensation for their power is secured at the auction price for 15 years.

The difference between the market reference price (TGeBase) and the auction price is paid by Zarzadca Rozliczen S.A..

As part of this new system, Elektrownie Next is offering its customers comprehensive service. The company guarantees its customers their auction price and assumes risk on the markets, such as the imbalance risk.

In addition, Elektrownie Next executes the mandatory calculation of the market premium on behalf of its customers.

ReneSola Europe region vice president Josef Kastner said: “We are proud to have won this tender with our PV assets and to advance additional installation of PV plants in Poland. With Elektrownie Next, we’re glad to have found an experienced partner for direct marketing.”

Source: Company Press Release