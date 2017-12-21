Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Solar News

Enel to build 1GW of renewable energy projects in Brazil

EBR Staff Writer Published 21 December 2017

Enel’s subsidiary Enel Green Power Brasil Participações has won rights to build more than 1GW of renewable energy projects in Brazil.

In the first tender organized by the Brazilian government, the company has awarded the right to sign 20-year power supply contracts for a 388MW solar plant in the country.

Enel is expected to invest about $355m for the construction of the solar plant, located in the São Gonçalo do Gurguéia municipality, in the State of Piauí.

The São Gonçalo solar power plant is expected to begin operations in early 2021 and it will generate more than 850GWh of clean energy annually.

In the second tender, the company secured rights to construct three wind projects with a combined capacity of 618MW.

The three wind projects include the 510MW Lagoa do Barro wind farm, the 78MW Morro do Chapéu II wind farm and the 30MW extension of Enel’s already operational 180MW Delfina wind farm.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “Enel Green Power has had another record year and these two wins this week in Brazil provide us with good momentum going into 2018. In Brazil specifically, in 2017 we have completed the construction of almost 1GW of wind and solar plants.

“The new renewable capacity assigned this week will allow us to further increase our current renewables footprint in the country, thus reinforcing our leadership in this field.”

The three wind farms are expected to be commissioned by 2023.

While the 510MW wind farm, which will be located in the Lagoa do Barro do Piauí, Queimada Nova and Dom Inocêncio municipalities, is expected to produce nearly 2,400GWh of clean electricity annually, the 78MW wind farm is anticipated to generate nearly 380GWh of clean electricity annually.

Currently, Enel has an installed renewable capacity of about 2.6GW in Brazil, out of which 670MW is from wind power, 716MW is from solar PV and 1.27GW is from hydropower.

Image: Enel to invest $355m in Brazilian solar plant. Photo: Courtesy of Naypong/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

