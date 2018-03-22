Enel’s 180MW Rubi solar power plant in Peru enters operations

Enel Green Power Peru (EGPP), a subsidiary of Enel has commenced operations at the 180MW Rubi solar power plant, built with an investment of $170m in Peru.

To celebrate this milestone, an inauguration ceremony was held on site which saw the participation of Peru’s Minister of Energy and Mines Angela Grossheim Barrientos, as well as Antonio Cammisecra, Head of Enel’s Global Renewable Energies Division Enel Green Power (“EGP”), Luca D´Agnese, Enel’s Head of South America, and Carlos Temboury, Enel’s Country Manager for Peru.

EGP head Antonio Cammisecra said: “The inauguration of Peru’s largest solar PV plant is testament to our commitment to boost the development of renewables in the country, contributing to the diversification of its generation mix and increasing energy production from clean sources in Peru’s Southern region by 12%.

“The entry into service of Rubi just over a year after construction began strengthens our ambition to keep growing in Peru and to harness the country’s great renewable potential.”

Enel invested around 170 million US dollars in the construction of Rubi, as part of the investments outlined in the company’s current strategic plan.

The project, which is located in the city of Moquegua in Peru’s Mariscal Nieto province, is financed in part through Enel Group’s own resources and in part by the European Investment Bank.

The facility is supported by a 20-year power purchase agreement signed with Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines.

Once fully operational, Rubi will be able to generate around 440 GWh per year, which will be delivered to Peru’s National Interconnected Electricity System (SEIN) through the Montalvo substation.

In line with the Creating Shared Value (CSV) model adopted by the Enel Group, which aims to combine business development and local community needs, EGPP carried out a training programme for the local community for the recycling of wasted wood from the construction site to build furniture, an initiative implemented in collaboration with the Municipality of Moquegua.

EGPP also signed an agreement with the local association Asociación de Irrigación Pampa Clemesí to promote grant funds for the development of productive and social projects in the area of ??influence of Rubi solar plant.

Enel was awarded the PPA supporting the project in 2016 following the public renewable energy tender launched by the energy regulator OSINERGMIN.

Upon completion of the other two projects awarded in the tender alongside Rubi, which are the 132 MW Wayra I wind farm and the 20 MW Ayanunga hydro facility, EGPP will become Peru’s main renewable energy player, as well as the only company in the country operating plants with three different renewables technologies.

The Enel Group is present in the Peruvian generation sector through EGPP, as well as through Enel Generación Perú and Enel Generación Piura, which can count on a combined installed capacity of around 2 GW.

The Group also operates in the country’s distribution sector through Enel Distribución Perú, which serves 1.4 million customers in Lima Region.

Enel Green Power, the renewable energies division of the Enel Group, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewables across the world, with a presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of around 40 GW across a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal, biomass and hydropower, and is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies into renewable power plants.

Source: Company Press Release