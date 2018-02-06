E.ON, FAKT enter into energy partnership

E.ON CEO Johannes Teyssen and FAKT CEO Hubert Schulte-Kemper have signed an energy partnership to expand the existing cooperation between the two Germany-based companies.

In this agreement, the partners agree to pool their expertise in urban development projects in the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region.

The cooperation refers to sustainable energy solutions for large-scale projects that are implemented by FAKT AG. In addition to the design of the projects, this also includes long-term supply contracts for electricity and gas, solutions for the integration of electromobility and the construction of plants for decentralised energy generation.

E.ON CEO Johannes Teyssen said: “We want to significantly expand our activities for clean and decentralised energy solutions in cities and municipalities. We have gained an important customer for this with FAKT AG. If such a renowned city developer is convinced of our concepts, this also confirms that we are on the right track with our strategy.”

FAKT CEO Hubert Schulte-Kemper said: “We are planning a series of challenging projects. All projects have in common that they are innovative and sustainable. With E.ON, we are pleased to have found a strong partner with whom we can achieve these goals.”

The FAKT Group and E.ON are already working on various projects, including the revitalization of the 100,000-square-meter SHAMROCKPARK, the former RAG-site in Herne, for which E.ON will develop an innovative energy infrastructure concept with decentralized local heat supply, charging points for electromobility and photovoltaic roof systems.

A stand-alone solution is also under discussion, in which industrial waste heat could be used for the district's energy network at the Herner Shamrockring.

Other projects include optimizing the energy efficiency of the former E.ON Ruhrgas building, now the headquarters of the FAKT Group. By linking different energy flows, one of the largest electricity filling stations for electric vehicles in the Ruhr area is to be created in the Ruhrallee.

As part of this planned cooperation, E.ON will also develop intelligent energy concepts for the FAKT project, which will build and operate individual greenhouse parks in the Ruhr Area on a total area of up to 300 hectares in order to shorten transport routes through regional vegetable cultivation.

The primary energy consumption for these greenhouses could be supplied by highly efficient combined heat and power plants and heat recovery systems. For individual locations, it is even conceivable to have stand-alone solutions with which the energy supply can be guaranteed completely independent of the power grid.

Source: Company Press Release