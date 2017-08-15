Equis and PT PLN (Persero) sign PPAs for solar projects totaling 42MW in Indonesia

Equis Energy (Equis) has signed power purchase agreements (PPA) with PT PLN (Persero) (PT PLN) for its Lombok solar projects in east and central Lombok, and its Minut solar project in North Sulawesi, Indonesia.

The Minut solar project will be the largest in Indonesia.

The PPAs, encompassing three 7 MW sites in Lombok and a single 21 MW site in North Sulawesi, will solidify Equis’ position as the largest solar energy developer in Indonesia. Equis is developing an additional 337 MW of solar projects and 840 MW of wind projects in Indonesia.

David Russell, Equis Energy Chairman, said, “With a rapidly expanding economy, Indonesia has made a strong commitment to renewable energy, and we are delighted to announce the signing of (4) PPAs for our Lombok and Minut solar projects. Minut will be the largest solar project in Indonesia and Equis is committed to applying our experience and expertise to deliver low - cost power in rural areas whilst providing sustainable employment opportunities.”

The Lombok solar projects and Minut solar project will contribute to Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s 35,000 MW additional capacity by 2019 program, as well as the nation’s 23% renewable energy target. Construction of the Lombok and Minut solar projects is set to commence in the second half of 2017 with expected Commercial Operation Dates in 2018.

The Lombok and Minut projects will generate 68,686 MWh of energy per annum and on an annual basis provide 51,000 households with electricity, and save 55,000 tons of CO2 , as well as 64 million liters of water.

Source: Company Press Release