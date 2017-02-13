Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

EU approves state aid for 2.6GW of renewable energy schemes in France

EBR Staff Writer Published 13 February 2017

The European Commission (EC) has approved state aid for the development of 2,660MW of renewable energy schemes in France.

The commission said that the three French initiatives, which include 2600MW of additional solar capacity and 60MW of additional hydropower capacity, comply with the EU state aid rules.

Two of the projects will focus on solar installations with an estimated total provisional budget of €8.8bn ($9.4bn) over 20 years while the third, a hydropower scheme, is estimated to cost €500m over 20 years.

The schemes are expected to help France achieve its 2020 goal to generate 23% of total power from renewable sources.

European Competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said: “These French initiatives will stimulate a greater use of renewable energy sources and provide legal certainty to the sector, while limiting the use of state support to the minimum.

“This is a very important balance for Europe in the pursuit of our environmental objectives.”

One of the two solar schemes involves payment of a feed-in tariff to operators of small-scale solar installations of less than 100KW in size. It will develop around 1,500MW of solar capacity.

The second solar scheme, which involves development of around 1,100MW in additional solar capacity, will support operators of larger solar installations of between 100KW and 250KW and those above 250KW.

Additionally, the hydropower scheme is expected to grant support for up to 60MW of new projects.

Upon assessing three schemes under EU state aid rules, the Commission concluded that the measures will boost the renewable electricity share in France, in compliance with the EU environmental objectives.

Image: France intends to generate 23% of total power from renewable sources by 2020. Photo: courtesy of franky242/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Hydro
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Hydro
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.