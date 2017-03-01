Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Power Generation
Solar
Return to: Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

EU court rejects appeal on anti-dumping measures over Chinese solar panels

EBR Staff Writer Published 01 March 2017

The European Union’s (EU) general court has rejected Chinese solar panel firm’s appeal over anti-dumping and antisubsidy measures imposed by European Council (EC).

The court rejects all the applications and confirms all the definitive duties set by the Council, according to EU’s statement.

Around 26 firms impacted by the council’s duties applied to the EU’s court for annulment of the corresponding anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures.

The commission’s investigation conducted between 2012 and 2013 disclosed that Chinese solar panels being sold in Europe are below their normal market value.

Based on this investigation, the council imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of solar panels and key components from China.

The council also imposed definitive anti-subsidy duties on imports of the same products, as they cause significant loss to EU solar panel producers.

In addition, the court considered that the EU institutions were entitled to view photovoltaic cells and modules as a single product.

Both cells and modules include common specific feature of converting solar energy to electricity, and specifically intended to be installed in photovoltaic systems.

The companies can challenge this decision on the highest court, the Court of Justice.

EU has implemented 41 anti-dumping and antisubsidy measures to restrict the unfair imports of steel products. Around 18 measures are impacting the Chinese imports.

Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions

