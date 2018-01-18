Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Solar News

European Parliament backs 35% renewable energy goal by 2030

EBR Staff Writer Published 18 January 2018

The European Parliament has backed a more ambitious target for cleaner and more efficient use of energy by voting in favor for 2030 renewable energy target of 35%.

The new draft law on energy efficiency is said to be more ambitious that the EC’s proposed goal of at least 27% made in 2016.

The approved proposal also include achieving 35% target in energy efficiency, and a 12% share of energy from renewable sources in transport by 2030. It also includes a proposal on banning palm oil in biofuels from 2021.

Welcoming the European Parliament’s vote, industry body WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson said: “The difference between 27% and 35% in wind is €92bn investments not made and 136,000 jobs not created.

“And other sectors would miss out too with a lower target: every €1,000 invested in wind creates €250 value for the wider supply chain including chemicals, steel and construction.

“The Commission is starting to get it: they think going beyond 27% is cost-effective. Denmark and Portugal are also calling for a higher target: others in the Council now need to reconsider.”

The Parliament also voted in favor of a proposal that requires 90% of fuel stations along the roads of the Trans-European Networks to be equipped with high power recharging points for electric vehicles by 2022.

In order to achieve the overall targets, EU member states have been called on to set their own national targets, which will be monitored and achieved in line with a draft law on the governance of the Energy Union. 

European Environmental Bureau (EEB) energy and climate policy officer Roland Joebstl said: “The facts are clear. Binding and strong legislation drives more energy efficiency, cuts carbon emissions, creates jobs and makes Europe less dependent on imported fuels.

“With the climate crisis at our doorstep, and geopolitical tensions rising, energy efficiency is our secret weapon.”

