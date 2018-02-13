First Solar partners with APS to build 50MW battery storage project in US

First Solar and Arizona Public Service (APS) are collaborating on a 50MW solar-fueled battery project in Arizona, US.

Planned to be built directly adjacent to the existing APS Redhawk Power Plant in western Maricopa County, the solar-fueled battery project is planned to be commissioned in 2021.

Expected to be one of the largest of its kind upon completion in the country, the project aims to supply clean power to Arizonans on hot summer days, First Solar said.

First Solar will be responsible for the construction and operation of the battery storage project, which will be linked to a 65MW solar PV plant in Arizona.

APS, under a 15-year agreement, will buy the stored solar power to serve customers between the peak hours of 3pm and 8pm during hot summer months.

APS chairman, president and CEO Don Brandt said: “Partnering with an Arizona company such as First Solar to pair solar power with advanced battery storage is good for our customers and continues our state’s national leadership in clean energy innovation.”

APS intends to install 500MW of additional battery storage capacity over the next 15 years. Currently, there are over one million solar panels and three grid-scale batteries currently on APS’s system.

First Solar CEO Mark Widmar said: “Through this innovative project we are excited to partner with APS to demonstrate the capabilities of solar coupled with large-scale battery storage.

“Together, these technologies highlight the significant role for solar in providing reliable, cost effective energy.”

First Solar is engaged in providing comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar systems featuring its advanced module and system technology.