Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

First Solar selected for 63MW Kidston solar project in Australia

Published 13 February 2017

First Solar welcomes the news that Genex Power has achieved financial close for the Kidston Phase One Solar Project in Queensland, Australia.

First Solar will supply 63 megawatts (MW)dc of advanced thin-film photovoltaic (PV) modules to the project which will produce approximately 145,000 megawatt-hours of electricity in its first year of operation.

The project is located next to the proposed Kidston Pumped Storage Project and in an industry first, Genex Power will seek to integrate solar generation with a pumped hydroelectricity energy storage system.

"As Australia continues to diversify its renewable energy portfolio, this project is an excellent example of the potential of large-scale solar application and industry best practice," said Ewan Norton-Smith, First Solar's Senior Manager for Business Development in Australia. "The combination of solar energy with pumped-storage hydroelectricity will allow for increasing penetration of renewable energy into the grid and will contribute to the stability of supply in the National Electricity Market. Genex Power is at the forefront of this emerging industry, and with several compelling Australian projects on the horizon, we're proud to be supporting phase one of the project."

Situated 270 kilometers north-west of Townsville in far north Queensland, the first phase of the project will use more than 540,000 First Solar thin-film PV modules. First Solar technology has a higher energy yield in hot and humid climates due to its lower temperature coefficient and over the course of a plant's operational life will translate to substantial gains in power output. First Solar modules have been used in more large-scale projects in Australia than any other PV manufacturer, and this project further cements First Solar's position as the country's leading PV technology supplier to the large-scale solar sector.

"Genex Power is pleased to confirm the appointment of First Solar as its PV module supplier for the Kidston Solar Project. First Solar has an excellent track record of delivering large-scale solar projects in Australia with their world-leading thin-film PV technology, and the company is a welcome addition to the strong delivery team Genex Power has assembled for this exciting project," said Michael Addison, Genex Power's Managing Director. "The combination of First Solar's thin-film modules, single-axis tracking technology and the excellent local solar resource in Queensland will give our project the highest chance of achieving a record solar capacity factor in Australia."

The electricity from the Kidston Phase One Solar Project will be sold via a Power Purchase Agreement supported by the Queensland Government. The project is also supported by $8.9 million of Commonwealth Government funding through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency.

Construction of the project will be managed by UGL Engineering Pty Ltd. and is on schedule to commence in the first half of 2017.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.