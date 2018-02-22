First Solar to build 200MW solar project in Georgia, US

US solar manufacturer First Solar has decided to move ahead with the construction of a 200MW photovoltaic (PV) solar power plant in Twiggs County, Georgia, US.

The project was awarded to First Solar as part of a 525MW request for proposals (RfP) launched for Georgia Power’s Renewable Energy Development Initiative (REDI).

First Solar Americas project development vice president Kathryn Arbeit said: “This is a tremendously exciting opportunity for First Solar to demonstrate our capability to develop solar assets in the Southeast and help Georgia Power meet the renewable energy needs of its customers.

“Georgia Power’s significant commitment to renewable energy, paired with Twiggs County’s strong leadership and supportive business environment, combine to serve as a great example of how solar can be seamlessly included in the region’s energy mix.”

The plant, which is being developed under a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Georgia Power, is planned to enter construction phase in November 2018, with commissioning scheduled in late 2019.

Georgia Power renewable development director Wilson Mallard said: “Recently completed large-scale solar projects across Georgia are serving customers today, and the Twiggs County project will be the latest addition, allowing Georgia Power customers to benefit from cost-effective, competitive solar as part of our diverse generation mix.”

Planned to be built on 2,000 acres of land near Warner Robins, Georgia, the solar farm will feature more than 500,000 of First Solar's thin-film solar modules. The solar modules are expected to produce more than 450GWh of electricity annually, First Solar said.

Twiggs County Commission chairman said: “We look forward to collaborating with our new partners on the biggest solar project in the state that will bring much needed jobs and economic benefits to the Geographic Center of Georgia.”

The project, which is currently in an advanced development stage is expected to create 300-400 jobs during construction phase.