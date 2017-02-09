First Solar wins module supply contract for Sun Metals Solar Farm in Australia

US based photovoltaic modules manufacturer First Solar has won a contract to supply modules for the 140MW DC Sun Metals Solar Farm project in Australia.

The DC Sun Metals Solar Farm will come up in North Queensland, 15kms south of Townsville. Construction of the solar farm project is slated to begin in April.

Equipped with over 1,167,000 advanced thin-film photovoltaic (PV) modules from First Solar, the solar farm is expected to generate nearly 270Gwh of clean power in its inaugural year of operation.

Sun Metals CEO and Korea Zinc vice president Yun Choi said: “Sun Metals is pleased to sponsor this landmark project for Australia, and we recognize the importance of quality and performance in every choice we have made for the delivery of the project.

“There is significant value in partnering with trusted and reliable partners like First Solar. The development and realization of the project will benefit from First Solar’s broad capabilities and market experience, in addition to their industry leading technology.”

The solar farm project will supply the power to the zinc refinery of Sun Metals which is a member of Korea Zinc Group.

First Solar Asia Pacific regional manager Jack Curtis said: “Large-scale solar is fast becoming one of the most cost-effective sources of energy generation in Australia. This project represents the viability of the commercial and industrial solar market in Australia, and the growing trend of major energy consumers owning and operating renewable energy assets.”

Australian engineering firm RCR Tomlinson holds the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract of the solar farm project.

The solar farm project after fully commissioned is likely to help in the reduction of carbon emissions by 248,000 metric tons, an equivalent of having 66,000 cars off the road.