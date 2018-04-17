Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

Fortum secures contract to install 10MW of rooftop solar panels in Finland

Published 17 April 2018

Fortum has been selected by S Group to build 10MW of solar electricity system on the rooftops of approximately 40 commercial buildings across Finland.

With a total output capacity of about 10 MW, the solar electricity project is the biggest ever supply of rooftop solar electricity systems to be installed on rooftops in the Nordic countries. The total solar power production capacity in Finland in 2017 was about 35 MW.

Fortum is responsible for the project planning, project management and equipment procurement. The installation work will be conducted by about 10 teams from ARE. The installation work will start in spring 2018 and will be completed during autumn 2018 (with the exception of a few new sites).

“Realising our vision – For a cleaner world – isn’t easy nor can it be accomplished overnight. Fortunately, it is a goal that is also shared by many other companies and communities, and this S Group project to utilise solar energy in their commercial buildings is a prime example of that,” says Tatu Kulla, Head of Business Development, Fortum.

“The entire S Group has a shared goal to use our own renewable energy to produce 80 per cent of the electricity we consume in 2025. Our sites’ electricity consumption peaks during summer, right when the sunlight lasts longer and is more intense. In the best cases, during summer we can produce enough solar energy to satisfy 100% of the electricity needs of one building,” says Mikko Halonen, Managing Director, S-Voima.

“We chose Fortum to supply our solar electricity systems because its products and processes are reliable and audited. The life-cycle of a solar electricity system is decades long. We trust Fortum’s ability to meet its obligations years into the future,” Halonen continues.
 

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Telecoms & IT> Vertical Industry> Utilities> Power Utilities> Electricity
Construction & Real Estate> Surveying> Project Management
Construction & Real Estate> Construction Projects> Heavy Construction & Civil Engineering Projects> Utility System Construction> Power & Communication Infrastructure> Electricity Generation Plants> Solar Energy
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.