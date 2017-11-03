Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Solar News

Gardner Capital breaks ground on solar farm in Missouri

Published 03 November 2017

Gardner Capital, MC Power Companies, Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA), Farmington Industrial Development Authority (IDA), and the City of Farmington held a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of the new Farmington Solar Farm.

The solar farm will consist of over 9,000 solar panels, covering around 20 acres of land between the Farmington Regional Airport and Highway H, just south of Farmington. The solar panels will generate enough electricity to power nearly 500 homes in the Farmington power grid.

"We and our partners are pleased to announce the groundbreaking of the new solar farm in Farmington. The electricity produced by the panels will provide Farmington residents with cheaper and cleaner energy by offsetting existing supplies, which would have otherwise been generated by other conventional electric generators," said Michael Gardner, President of Gardner Capital.

The Farmington project will be Gardner Capital's 10th solar project in Missouri – a portfolio now totaling over 35MW and powering over 5,700 Missouri homes with clean, reliable energy.



Source: Company Press Release

