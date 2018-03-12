Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

Germany’s RWE to divest majority stake in Innogy to E.ON

EBR Staff Writer Published 12 March 2018

German energy company RWE has agreed to sell its majority stake in Innogy to Germany-based electric utility service provider E.ON in exchange of assets.

As part of the agreement in principle, EON will acquire RWE’s 76.8% stake in Innogy in exchange for 16.7% of EON’s equity to RWE. The deal values Innogy at nearly $27.1bn. 

E.ON said: “The shares would be issued by way of a 20% capital increase against a contribution in kind from existing authorized capital.”

The transaction will include a wide-ranging exchange of business activities and participations as well as €1.5bn ($1.85bn) cash payment by RWE to E.ON.

REW said in a statement: “In this transaction, RWE’s 76.8% stake in innogy would be valued with €40.00 per share including the expected dividends of €3.24 per share in total for the fiscal years 2017 (to be paid in 2018) and 2018 (to be paid in 2019), which RWE would still receive until the expected closing of the transaction.”

The deal will allow EON to remain focused on energy networks and customer solutions, while the combined renewable-generation businesses will be brought under RWE.

This include transferring of most of E.ON’s renewables business and also the minority interests held by E.ON’s subsidiary PreussenElektra in the RWE-operated nuclear power plants Emsland and Gundremmingen to RWE.

Additionally, the entire Innogy renewables business, the innogy gas storage business and Innogy’s stakes in the Austrian energy supplier Kelag will be retained by RWE.

Upon completion of the deal, RWE will combine ownership of the renewable businesses of E.ON and Innogy to create a European utility for renewables and security of supply.

RWE said that the new utility will have a broadly diversified portfolio of renewable and conventional generation assets.

E.ON and RWE are due to sign binding agreements and receive board approvals for the transaction.

Additionally, E.ON said it would make a voluntary public takeover offer in cash of up to €40.00 per share to Innogy’s minority shareholders.

Image: E.ON headquarters in Essen, Germany. Photo: courtesy of Wiki05/Wikipedia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Hydro
Power Generation> Nuclear
Power Generation> Solar
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Hydro
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.