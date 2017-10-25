Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Solar News

GIP III, PSP Investment and CIC Capital to acquire Equis Energy

EBR Staff Writer Published 25 October 2017

Global Infrastructure Partners III, a fund managed by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), along with the Public Sector Pension Investment Board of Canada and CIC Capital Corporation, has agreed to acquire the wind and solar renewable energy portfolio of Equis Funds Group (Equis Energy) for $3.7bn.

Equis Energy, headquartered in Singapore, is a renewable energy independent power producer in the Asia-Pacific region.

The transaction is subject to regulatory closing conditions, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

Established in 2012, Equis Energy operates in markets such as Japan, Australia, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, and has so far developed a portfolio of 1.9GW of solar PV and onshore wind assets.

Equis Energy also owns a long-term development pipeline comprising more than 115 projects totaling 9.1GW.

The company is involved in all activities of the renewable project value chain, including origination, permitting, design, procurement, construction, financing and operations.

GIP chairman and managing partner Adebayo Ogunlesi said: “We are excited by the new investment in Equis Energy which is a strong fit with GIP’s global renewable investment strategy.”

“Equis Energy is a unique success story in the APAC region as it has systematically executed its growth strategy since its founding five years ago. We look forward to continuing the Equis Energy success story in the years to come and to supporting new growth opportunities in one of the most promising renewable energy markets in the world.”

PSP Investments, which manages a diversified global portfolio, has six direct investments in renewable energy, and net owned capacity of 3GW.

CIC Capital is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Investment Corporation.

