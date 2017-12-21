Hanergy partners with BAIC BJEV to develop applications for thin film solar technology

Hanergy Thin Film Power Group recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Beijing Electric Vehicle (BAIC BJEV) at the "Green China - Hanergy Ecological City Comprehensive Solution Plan Conference" held at the Hanergy general headquarters.

Working together within the framework of "Smart Transportation, Green Journey," the two companies pledged to drive forward thin film applications for the car & household, including roofs and charging stations as well as projects to construct distributed energy industrial parks, and to use solar technology to alleviate poverty in agricultural areas.

As part of the agreement, BAIC BJEV will work with Hanergy to integrate Hanergy's thin film solar solutions into the roofs of vehicles, providing auxiliary power and even functioning as the main power source. BAIC BJEV and Hanergy will also work together to use thin film solar technology to provide smart battery charging at electric vehicle charging stations. In terms of shared electric vehicles, the two companies will collaborate on using thin film solar to power automotive GPS and electronic locks. Furthermore, BAIC BJEV and Hanergy plan to deploy thin film solar technology in BAIC BJEV's automobile manufacturing plants, constructing a distributed green energy system to support factory operations. Finally, the two companies will begin to build small model villages incorporating the aforementioned technology, including thin film solar roofs, car charging stations and new energy vehicles. As part of this initiative the companies will also explore application of thin film solar for agriculture and poverty alleviation.

Hanergy Thin Film Power Group CEO Si Haijian, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Senior Vice President Zhang Bin, BAIC BJEV CEO Zheng Gang, BAIC BJEV Deputy CEO Yuan Chengyin, and other high level representatives from both sides attended the signing ceremony.

At the signing ceremony, Hanergy CEO Si Haijian said, "Hanergy's partnership with BAIC BJEV stands as a model for cooperation between the thin film solar and the new energy vehicle industries, reflecting the push within Chinese industry to transform energy production and consumption."

BAIC BJEV CEO Zheng Gang said, "BAIC BJEV hopes that through our cooperation with Hanergy we will be able to create a win-win situation, making contributions to the eco-friendliness and sustainability of the new energy auto industry."

Aside from BAIC BJEV, the Green China Conference was attended by Haier, Zhong Yuan and other Chinese giants of industry. The conference was devoted to discussion of Hanergy's Ecological City Comprehensive Solution, an effort under China's new energy development strategy to lower urban energy consumption. This will be accomplished through reforms in macro level planning, program design, infrastructure construction and transportation services aimed at improving urban energy use. China's efforts in this area follow similar programs undertaken in France, the Netherlands, Germany and other European countries. Similar to these countries, China has prioritized its plan to phase out gasoline powered cars.

In addition to its cooperation with BAIC BJEV and Audi, Hanergy has recently worked with major bike sharing companies, including Mobike, 99 Bicycle and MTBike to integrate thin film solar panels into the bodies of more than 15 million bicycles over the next three years. In the construction industry, Hanergy recently launched Hantile, a new product combining highly efficient solar panels with traditional roof tiles. Hantile has better performance than traditional tiles in terms of thermal insulation, heat preservation, fire prevention and hail protection.

Source: Company Press Release