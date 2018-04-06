Hoosier Energy to purchase power from EDP Renewables’ 200MW solar park in US

EDP Renewables (EDPR) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Hoosier Energy Rural Electric, a US-based generation and transmission cooperative, for the 200MW Riverstart Solar Park in Indiana’s Randolph County, US.

As per the 20-year deal, Hoosier Energy will purchase all the power generated by the solar farm, which is planned to be commissioned in 2022.

The solar power plant will have a capacity to produce clean electricity required to power approximately 37,000 households.

EDP Renewables said in a statement: “The project will also bring economic benefits to the region and to the state of Indiana in the form of jobs, landowner and tax payments, and money spent in local communities.”

Hoosier Energy CEO Steve Smith said: “The Riverstart Solar Park will provide an economical source of renewable energy for the next two decades and is a great fit for our members’ long-term needs.”

Power purchased by Hoosier Energy is expected to benefit 18-consumer owned electric cooperatives in central and southern Indiana and southeast Illinois that serve more than 300,000 homes, farms, and businesses.

EDP Renewables North America CEO Miguel Ángel Prado said: “Our company looks forward to bringing more clean, low-cost energy to consumers served by Hoosier Energy member cooperatives.”

EDPR expects the agreement to further increase its renewable energy footprint in Indiana, in which it operates more than 800MW of wind farms.

The firm plans to commission another 200MW wind farm in Benton County by the end of 2018. It currently has operations in 12 markets including Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the UK and the US.