Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Power Generation
Solar
Solar Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Solar
Solar News

Hoosier Energy to purchase power from EDP Renewables’ 200MW solar park in US

EBR Staff Writer Published 06 April 2018

EDP Renewables (EDPR) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Hoosier Energy Rural Electric, a US-based generation and transmission cooperative, for the 200MW Riverstart Solar Park in Indiana’s Randolph County, US.

As per the 20-year deal, Hoosier Energy will purchase all the power generated by the solar farm, which is planned to be commissioned in 2022.

The solar power plant will have a capacity to produce clean electricity required to power approximately 37,000 households.

EDP Renewables said in a statement: “The project will also bring economic benefits to the region and to the state of Indiana in the form of jobs, landowner and tax payments, and money spent in local communities.”

Hoosier Energy CEO Steve Smith said: “The Riverstart Solar Park will provide an economical source of renewable energy for the next two decades and is a great fit for our members’ long-term needs.”

Power purchased by Hoosier Energy is expected to benefit 18-consumer owned electric cooperatives in central and southern Indiana and southeast Illinois that serve more than 300,000 homes, farms, and businesses.

EDP Renewables North America CEO Miguel Ángel Prado said: “Our company looks forward to bringing more clean, low-cost energy to consumers served by Hoosier Energy member cooperatives.”

EDPR expects the agreement to further increase its renewable energy footprint in Indiana, in which it operates more than 800MW of wind farms.

The firm plans to commission another 200MW wind farm in Benton County by the end of 2018. It currently has operations in 12 markets including Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the UK and the US.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Solar News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Solar > Suppliers

Solar Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.