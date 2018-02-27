Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Solar News

Infiswift partners Next Energy to bring IoT based asset management solutions for solar PV

Published 27 February 2018

Infiswift Solutions, an enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, has partnered with Next Energy & Resources (NER), a Japanese integrated renewable energy solution provider, to develop a highly scalable solar PV performance management solution which leverages modern technologies like IoT and artificial intelligence (AI).

Incorporating these technologies will enable improved monitoring and asset management to maximize generation for plant owners and operators.

"This new solution for PV monitoring and asset management that we're working on with NER will change how the solar industry uses data to improve plant performance," said Arup Barat, founder and CEO at Infiswift Solutions. "With the ability to easily connect a broad range of devices including inverters from most manufacturers, operators will be able to monitor and act on real-time information from a central location."

The partnership will initially focus on the development of a suite of PV performance management services specifically built for the Japan market. In the longer term, connected solution development will expand beyond solar to integrate technologies like storage, electric vehicles and broader grid (and microgrid) services. As part of the partnership, NER has made a strategic investment in Infiswift Solutions to accelerate solution development.

"We see a lot of changes taking place as the result of power liberalization with many new markets opening up," said Mr. Atsushi Ito, CEO of NER. "To help our customers compete in this new environment and generate the highest ROI, we identified Infiswift Solutions to help build our modern PV performance management platform. We chose Infiswift Solutions because of the incredible low latency of their core IoT platform technology, the flexibility of their solutions to fit many different PV situations, and their extensive solar industry experience."



Source: Company Press Release

