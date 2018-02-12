JA Solar supplies modules for 250MW Israeli solar project

Solar product manufacturer JA Solar said that it has dispatched its Mono PERC modules for the 250MW Ashalim solar project in Israel.

The project is being developed by the large electric utility company Electricite De France S.A. ("EDF") and a leading Israeli renewable energy company, Clal Sun Ltd. BELECTRIC, which is one of the world's largest installers of solar power plants and providers of EPC and O&M services, is building the project.

Upon completion, the power station, which will reduce contamination levels and promote local renewable energy development profoundly, will be the largest of its kind in Israel and the 5th largest in the world .

Located in the Negev Desert, the plant is part of a 250 MW pipeline of solar assets that combine solar thermal energy and photovoltaic energy. The 35MW PV plant was connected in December 2017. JA Solar is the sole PV module supplier, providing high-quality modules using its PERC technology.

JA Solar holds the core patent for PERC technology, in which modules demonstrate a lower light-induced degradation rate and perform well under desert conditions of high temperature differences and intense ultraviolet rays. With higher reliability and efficiency, JA Solar's PERC modules offer a strong guarantee of power generation.

JA Solar vice president Cao Bo said: "We are pleased to partner with global giants such as EDF, Clal Sun and BELECTRIC to develop the solar market in Israel. JA Solar has the largest market share in Israel. We believe this cooperation demonstrates our value proposition and track record of technical innovation with high-performance solar modules.

“We sincerely look forward to working with these industry giants to collaborate on new business opportunities globally and serving our global partners and customers by providing the highest-quality solar products and services."

Source: Company Press Release